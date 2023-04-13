An Evening of Broadway Music

Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association will be bringing Broadway to Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 PM as Gary Mauer takes the stage. Do not miss the opportunity to have an evening of Broadway entertainment!

Gary Mauer is a theatre actor who starred on Broadway and national tours, as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera as well as the romantic leading role of Raoul. In addition, he performed in Broadway’s Les Miserables, and starred in the National Tour of Show Boat, opposite his wife, Elizabeth Southard. Gary was also a featured soloist in the world tour of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” with Michael Crawford. He has performed with symphony orchestras all over the world.

For this upcoming performance, Gary will be accompanied by his wife Elizabeth Southard, a former Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, on Broadway and in national tours. They will perform familiar songs from several favorite Broadway shows like Les Misérables, The Phantom

of the Opera, and more!

If you are not already a member of the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association, join us for the 2023-24 concert season by calling Nancy at 303-517-9800 or Maggie at 970-319-8593 or visit our website at:

https://gsconcertassn.org.

New members can attend our April 23rd concert as a bonus.