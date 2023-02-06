American Tribute Tour by Frisson Ensemble

Frisson Ensemble

As part of the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association’s 75th Anniversary Season members and concert goers will be in for a unique entertainment experience at the Mountain View Church as Frisson Ensemble takes the stage on Monday,, February 20 at 7:00 P.M.

Frisson Ensemble is America’s hottest new classical group from New York City. They are known for performing a wide variety of genres and styles including classical, popular, folk and jazz. The American Tribute Tour will feature beloved music from Gershwin and Cole Porter, melodies from

Appalachian Spring, American themes from Dvorak, ragtime from Scott Joplin and perhaps a Stephen Foster folk song. Skillfully led by oboist Thomas Gallant, the young virtuosos play with life, zest, and brilliance!

Mark your calendars now, you don’t want to miss this special evening! For ticket information

please contact _________________ at __