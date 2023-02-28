Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group
March 17 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pmFree
Group Members: Caregivers caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias or mild cognitive impairment.
Group Content: We will share strategies for managing common caregiver concerns and reducing caregiver stress.
Group Leader: Dr. Clair Rummel is a board certified geropsychologist with expertise in working with individuals with dementia and their families. She particularly enjoys working with family caregivers and has led support groups for many years.
Cost: Free
For more information call Dr. Rummel at 970-236-6394