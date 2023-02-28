Your community connector

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group

March 17 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Group Members: Caregivers caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias or mild cognitive impairment.

Group Content: We will share strategies for managing common caregiver concerns and reducing caregiver stress.

Group Leader: Dr. Clair Rummel is a board certified geropsychologist with expertise in working with individuals with dementia and their families. She particularly enjoys working with family caregivers and has led support groups for many years.

For more information call Dr. Rummel at 970-236-6394

March 17
10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Free
Roaring Fork Psychology
970-236-6394
drclairrummel@roaringforkpsychology.com
www.roaringforkpsychology.com

Basalt Library
14 Midland Avenue
Basalt, CO 81621-7500 United States + Google Map
970-544-1289
orthoaspen.org
