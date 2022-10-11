ALI MCGUIRK / KAIL BAXLEY

Ali McGuirk

Growing up just outside Boston, Ali McGuirk doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t want to be a singer. But as a kid, she didn’t see a path forward. To her, professional singers were pop icons like Brandy, Britney or Mariah. McGuirk got a guitar in high school but admits she basically only played the same four chords over and over again. By college, after a couple decades of absorbing ’90s r&b,’70s singer-songwriters and classic soul of every era, McGuirk found her own aesthetic: earthy, pure, propelled by a voice capable of whispering dark truths or belting out big hooks on her originals.

Boston responded with a wave of love. The Boston Globe named her an “artist to hear.” She racked up nominations and wins at both the Boston Music Awards and New England Music Awards. Her standing-room-only residency at Somerville’s Bull McCabe’s Pub delivered electric performances. “I used to sing a lot of jazz and loved the ‘torch’ singers like Dinah Washington, Etta James, Sarah Vaughan, Abbey Lincoln, even though so many of the songs they sang felt anti-feminist to me,” McGuirk says. “Abbey Lincoln says a song is like a prayer, and you get what you put out and I found that to be true in my life. The idea that you can be a strong, independent feminist, and still suffer from the leftover feelings of a culture steeped in historically unequal power dynamics between the genders is something that writing these songs has helped me process.”

Kail Baxley

“He could literally sing the phone book and bring you to tears.” The warm, raspy, honey-soaked voice of a troubadour lived well beyond his years. His is a story with many layers and moving parts. The classic breed of the folk hero born poor in the rich southern soul of a small South Carolina town. But Baxley would have none of that. A humble quiet type that sums his accolades up to over sensationalism. The outlaw parents, the impoverished youth, the golden glove medals, the gunshot wounds. He refers to them as over-glorified and “not much worth looking back on”. It’s the sap at the core of a solid oak. A well that runs deep and plentiful. And the curse and blessing of those true songwriters that come ever so seldom a generation.