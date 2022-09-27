Enjoy a fun-filled Fall evening at Glenwood Caverns & Adventure Park during the NEW After Dark in the Park event. The Park is open late and guests can enjoy Soaring Eagle Zip Ride, Alpine Coaster, Defiance, Giant Canyon Swing, Mine Wheel and Giddy Up in the moonlight. Lantern-lit cave tours will also be available, just as they were when the caverns originally opened. Purchase an all-day FUNDAY ticket for $67 to experience cave tours and thrill rides – you can always re-enter the park once the stars come out. Discounted evening-only tickets are $57 and are available for purchase after 6 p.m.