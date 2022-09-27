Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

After Dark in the Park!

October 22 @ 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$67

Enjoy a fun-filled Fall evening at Glenwood Caverns & Adventure Park during the NEW After Dark in the Park event. The Park is open late and guests can enjoy Soaring Eagle Zip Ride, Alpine Coaster, Defiance, Giant Canyon Swing, Mine Wheel and Giddy Up in the moonlight. Lantern-lit cave tours will also be available, just as they were when the caverns originally opened. Purchase an all-day FUNDAY ticket for $67 to experience cave tours and thrill rides – you can always re-enter the park once the stars come out. Discounted evening-only tickets are $57 and are available for purchase after 6 p.m.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
October 22
Time:
4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$67
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/events/after-dark/

Organizer

glenwood caverns adventure park
Phone:
970-945-4228
Email:
info@glenwoodcaverns.com
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/

Venue

glenwood caverns adventure park
51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 945-4228
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/
▲Top ▲Top