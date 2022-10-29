Enjoy a fun-filled Fall evening at Glenwood Caverns & Adventure Park during the New After Dark in the Park event. The Park is open late and guests can enjoy rides in the moonlight (weather dependent). Lantern-lit cave tours will also be available, just as they were when the caverns originally opened. We will also have trick-or-treating, a mini pumpkin scavenger hunt, and spooktacular food and beverage offerings! Purchase an all-day FUNDAY ticket for $67 to experience cave For tickets on the day of the event after 4PM please visit the ticket office at the base of the gondola.