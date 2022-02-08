Affirming Voices: Supporting LGBTQIA+ Youth in the Roaring Fork Valley

How can we be better allies to LGBTQIA+ youth in our valley? The Love Notes Project and Gender Spectrum, a national organization regarded for its work supporting gender diverse youth and their families, will lead a conversation about gender, sexuality, and LGBTQIA+ youth today. The virtual discussion will be an open exchange of information, insights and resources in a safe space. Local panelists from the LGBTQIA+ community will be in attendance.

This program is for everyone including youth, parents, teachers, youth program leaders and community members. Simultaneous Spanish translation provided.

Affirming Voices is sponsored by Aspen Out and presented by Basalt Regional Library, Garfield County Library System, Pitkin County Library, Aspen Family Connections and the Love Notes Project.