ADVICE FOR GIRLS: AN ALL-WOMEN SKI FILM

Grab your favorite ski buddies and join us for a screening of Advice for Girls! A discussion with the film’s creative team including producer Sierra Schlag will follow the showing.

“Advice for Girls” puts a spotlight on the collective experience of women in the ski industry. The film showcases advice from three generations of women in skiing. Each generation reminds women and girls of all ages that they are worthy of success, allowed to take up space, and are extremely valuable to the ski industry.

With an intersectional cast featuring all types of women – women of color, queer women, women with disabilities, and more – the crew hopes that everyone can find someone in the film to connect to.

“My hope is that the film will help girls skip over some of the limiting beliefs imposed upon past generations of skiers and inspire them to show up as their truest selves,” says producer and athlete Addy Jacobsend. Featuring an all-female cast and crew, Advice for Girls is a must-see ski film for any skiing enthusiast.