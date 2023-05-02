Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.U.B.S.’s Adventures in Summer program is back by popular demand!! Participants enjoy field trips throughout the Valley each week, swimming, bike rides, park visits, arts and crafts and PLENTY of FUN-filled days. Register online at rockymtnkidclubs.org.

Small groups provide personal attention and adventures!

Spots are FILLING FAST so don’t miss out on this wonderful summer program for local youth.

RMKC meets in Carbondale Monday – Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Drop-in for some days.