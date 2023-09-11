Active Hope Training

September 18 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am Free

Are you concerned about what’s happening to our environment and the natural world that surrounds us? Do you suffer from eco-anxiety or feel like one person can’t make a difference? Transform your concern into action.

Monday Mornings 8:30am-10:00am

We are entering our second of seven weeks of learning, creation and support for our home planet. It’s not too late to join, you can catch up by accessing the curriculum via the link below.

Monday September 11, 2023 to Monday, October 23, 2023

Colorado Mountain College Carbondale

The Lappala Center

690 Colorado Ave, Carbondale, CO 81623

ROOM #201

This is a free event for all members of our community who have experienced stress and hopelessness from the state of our planet.

We are utilizing the curriculum developed by Joanna Macy and Chris Johnstone. Start your free training now and be prepared to meet on September 18, at 8:30 am at CMC Carbondale to discuss what you have learned and begin to take action. Click the link below to start.

https://activehope.training/