ACS Presents Messiah
December 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm$25
The Aspen Choral Society proudly presents Handel’s Messiah at St. Stephen Catholic Church live with orchestra on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
One of the longest-running and most beloved musical holiday traditions in the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Choral Society’s 47th annual season of Messiah will consist of three live performances taking place on December 8, 9, and 10 in Aspen, Basalt, and Glenwood Springs. Learn more at aspenchoralsociety.org.