ACS Presents Illuminare at TACAW

The Aspen Choral Society proudly presents its Spring 2023 Concert Series, Illuminare, at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Aspen Choral Society presents Illuminare (v. “to light up”), on March 17, 18, and 19, 2023. The program of choral and orchestral music honors the universal human conditions of despair and hope, and the title is meant to convey an emergence from darkness into light. The immersive experience will begin from the moment the audience enters and will include a combination of music, lighting, and choreography. The program is centered on three soaring choral pieces composed by Ola Gjeilo, with additional instrumental pieces by Barber (Adagio), Tavener (Song of the Angel), Ravel (Kaddish from Deux Mélodies Hébraïques), and Ljovo (Healing) all of which introduce different traditions of prayer, healing, and mysticism to the program.