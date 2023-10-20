ACS Messiah Rehearsals

Aspen Choral Society is now welcoming new singers to join them for their 47th annual presentation of Messiah in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Aspen Choral Society (ACS) is characterized by its volunteer spirit and love of choral singing. We invite new singers, of any ability level, to come out and join us for rehearsals! There is no audition process for the choir, only for solos. All are welcome!

Rehearsals begin on Sunday, October 22nd. If you are interested in singing with ACS this season please review the rehearsal schedule for Messiah which can be found online at aspenchoralsociety.org/rehearsals. We ask that all of our singers miss no more than 2 rehearsals leading up to the shows. There is a $25 singer’s fee which covers the cost of this season’s music. If you cannot afford this fee, please do not let it keep you from joining us! Scholarships are available.

If you would like to join ACS, please email Emma at emma@aspenchoralsociety.org for more information.