Acro Yoga with Life of Air

Acro yoga is playful partner acrobatic practice that builds community, strength, and connection. In this beginner/intermediate class, you will be introduced to foundational L-base and standing poses Multiple options will be presented to make the class more or less challenging.

All aspects of acro are covered including basing, flying, and spotting. No partner or pre-requisites are required. Just show up with an open mind and a smile!

Facilitated by Ariana Gradow, start time is at 6:45pm.