Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Acro Yoga with Life of Air

December 14 @ 6:45 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Acro yoga is playful partner acrobatic practice that builds community, strength, and connection. In this beginner/intermediate class, you will be introduced to foundational L-base and standing poses Multiple options will be presented to make the class more or less challenging.

All aspects of acro are covered including basing, flying, and spotting. No partner or pre-requisites are required. Just show up with an open mind and a smile!

Facilitated by Ariana Gradow, start time is at 6:45pm.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 14
Time:
6:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://aspenstrong.org/event/acroyoga-with-life-of-air/

Organizer

Aspen Strong
Email:
info@aspenstrong.org
Website:
https://aspenstrong.org/

Venue

Aspen Shakti
535 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-925-1655
Website:
www.aspenshakti.com
▲Top ▲Top