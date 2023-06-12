ACES Raptor Fair 2023

Join us at Hallam Lake for an afternoon of excitement and learning about the majestic birds of prey that call our region home. ACES’ Annual Raptor Fair is an opportunity for families and people of all ages to get up close and personal with these fascinating creatures. Our team of experienced educators and experts from HawkQuest will be on hand to share their knowledge and insights, providing fascinating information about these incredible animals and their habitats.

During the event, you’ll have the chance to participate in an owl pellet dissection station, a live raptor presentation, and other activities around the Hallam Lake Nature Preserve. There’s something for everyone at the Raptor Fair – so come join us and experience the thrill of meeting these magnificent creatures up close.

This community event is free, advance registration is required.

Raptor Fair is generously sponsored by Forum Phi.