ACES Presents: The William A. Nitze Community Lecture with Elizabeth Kolbert

Elizabeth Kolbert is one of the nation’s most prolific and respected climate communicators. Elizabeth has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1999 and is the author of Field Notes from a Catastrophe and The Sixth Extinction, for which she won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2015. Her most recent book, Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, was a national bestseller and was recommended by both Barack Obama and Bill Gates, as well as named one of the best books of 2021 by the Washington Post, TIME, Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews, and Smithsonian Magazine.

Elizabeth Kolbert is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including the prestigious Heinz Award in the Environment, which recognizes individuals for their work in confronting environmental concerns, as well as the Blake-Dodd Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. This year, Elizabeth Kolbert will be honored as ACES’ Elizabeth Paepcke Visionary Awardee at our annual summer benefit, An Evening on the Lake, on Thursday, July 20th.