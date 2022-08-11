ACES Jessica Catto Dialogue: Climate Change & Megafires

Join ACES for a Jessica Catto Dialogue on August 2 from 6-7pm. ACES’ Jessica Catto Dialogues honor the environmental legacy of Jessica Hobby Catto through a speaker series on environmental concerns. Supported by the Catto Charitable Foundation in Jessica’s memory, we will be having a conversation with Dr. Jennifer Balch, University of Colorado Boulder, and Stephen Pyne, author and emeritus professor from Arizona State University, to learn how wildfires are changing and what it means for our communities.​ Across the globe, wildfires have become larger, more extreme, and more destructive. Higher temperatures caused by climate change are leading to drier forests and an intensified fire cycle. At the same time, communities in fire-prone regions are growing at unprecedented rates; resulting in more structures and people in the path of wildfire.

Advanced registration is required for this free event.