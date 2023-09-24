ACES Harvest Party
October 14 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm$3 – $12
Celebrate the fall harvest with ACES! This year, the event has two sessions to choose from.
Join us Saturday, October 14
11am – 2pm session
2pm – 5pm session
$12 ticket | Children 3 & under free.
Tickets include:
Pumpkin carving (one pumpkin per family), hayride farm tours, a vegetable harvest, a pie contest, ranch games, arts & crafts, apple cider pressing, and tomahawk throwing!
Food, beer & wine will be available for purchase at the event.