ACES Harvest Party

October 14 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

$3 – $12

Celebrate the fall harvest with ACES! This year, the event has two sessions to choose from.

Join us Saturday, October 14
11am – 2pm session
2pm – 5pm session

$12 ticket | Children 3 & under free.

Tickets include:
Pumpkin carving (one pumpkin per family), hayride farm tours, a vegetable harvest, a pie contest, ranch games, arts & crafts, apple cider pressing, and tomahawk throwing!

Food, beer & wine will be available for purchase at the event.

Details

Date:
October 14
Time:
11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$3 – $12
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/2023-harvest-party/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

ACES at Rock Bottom Ranch
2001 Hooks Spur Rd.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 927-6760
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/2022-harvest-party
