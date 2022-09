ACES Harvest Party at Rock Bottom Ranch

Mark your calendars for ACES Annual Harvest Party on Saturday, October 15! Live Music, pumpkin carving, hayride farm tours, wine & beer, a pie contest, arts & crafts, and more! This is an all-ages event to celebrate the harvest season with our amazing community! Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable. This event is rain, shine, or snow! Please plan to bike, bus, or carpool. Pay-to-park ONLY will be available, with very limited space. Tickets on sale September 23!