Accelerating Actionable Climate Information Through Machine Learning

June 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

What makes climate information “actionable” for decision makers? How can machine learning provide a bridge between climate simulators and the idealized models used to develop climate policy?

Find out at this free public lecture by Dr. Hannah Christensen (University of Oxford): “Accelerating actionable climate information through machine learning.”

Tuesday, June 7, 6pm MDT, at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (refreshments to follow), AND live-streamed on Zoom.

This lecture is being presented as part of an upcoming Aspen Global Change Institute workshop on Exploring the Frontiers in Earth System Modeling with Machine Learning and Big Data.

For more information on the lecture and to register for the live-stream, visit bit.ly/3yLd9Fi

June 7
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Free
https://www.agci.org/event/22s3wor

Aspen Global Change Institute
9709257376
eliseo@agci.org
agci.org

100 Puppy Smith Street
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
(970) 927-8241
