A World on the Wing: Jessica Catto Dialogue

Join ACES at the Hotel Jerome on Thursday, July 6 at 6pm for a Jessica Catto Dialogue with author Scott Weidensaul.

Even as scientists make astounding discoveries about the navigational and physiological feats that enable migratory birds to cross immense oceans or fly above the highest mountains, go weeks without sleep or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch, humans have brought many migrants to the brink. Based on his bestselling new book “A World on the Wing,” author and researcher Scott Weidensaul takes you around the globe to learn how people are fighting to understand and save the world’s great bird migrations.

About Scott Weidensaul:

Weidensaul is the author of more than two dozen books on natural history, including the Pulitzer Prize finalist “Living on the Wind” and his latest, the New York Times bestseller “A World on the Wing.” Weidensaul is a contributing editor for Audubon and writes for a variety of other publications, including Bird Watcher’s Digest and Living Bird. He is a Fellow of the American Ornithological Society and an active field researcher.