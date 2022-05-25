A Will to the Woods Documentary

A revealing film about musician and psychiatrist Clark Wang as he prepares for his own green burial a demonstration of his determination that his last act will be a gift to the planet

What if our last act could be a gift to the planet? Determined that his final resting place will benefit the earth, musician, psychiatrist, and folk dancer Clark Wang prepares for his own green burial while battling lymphoma.

Conversation with Conscious Death Coach and Sacred Passage Doula, Akaljeet after the screening of the film.