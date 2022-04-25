A Will for the Woods documentary

A revealing film about musician and psychiatrist Clark Wang as he prepares for his own green burial a demonstration of his determination that his last act will be a gift to the planet

What if our last act could be a gift to the planet? Determined that his final resting place will benefit the earth, musician, psychiatrist, and folk dancer Clark Wang prepares for his own green burial while battling lymphoma. The spirited Clark and his partner Jane, boldly facing his mortality, embrace the planning of a spiritually meaningful funeral and join with a compassionate local cemetarian to use green burial to save a North Carolina woods from being clear-cut.

With poignancy and unexpected humor, A Will for the Woods portrays the last days of a multifaceted advocate – and one community’s role in the genesis of a revolutionary movement. As the film follows Clark’s dream of leaving a legacy in harmony with timeless cycles, environmentalism takes on a profound intimacy.

Join death doula Akaljeet in viewing the film followed by discussion about the emerging choices we have for final placement of our physical remains after death. A continuing of conversations we have expienced with the viewings of Griefwalker the work of palliative care advocate/ Stephen Jenkinson followed by Death Cafes hosted by Akaljeet and Amy

Aklajeet, a graduate of the Brian Utting School of Massage and the prestigious Ruthie Hardee Ashiatsu School in Denver. Akaljeet has been in private practice for over 2 decades offering her talents in a wide variety of therapeutic modalities. She holds multiple certifications including Healing Touch, Thai, sports massage & craniosacral.

Most recently, Akaljeet completed the Conscious Death Coach and Sacred Passage Doula certifications at the Conscious Dying Institute of Boulder, Colorado.

Suggested donation $10