A Visual Timeline of the Last 25 Years

December 2 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

As Carbondale Clay Center’s 25th anniversary comes to a close, take a stroll through a visual history of the Clay Center. The timeline features original photos, articles, posters, and pottery ranging from 1997 to the present.

To celebrate 25 incredible years, during our First Friday opening on December 2nd we will also be hosting a 25% off pottery sale in our ArtStream retail shop!
The exhibition runs from November 28th – December 23rd.

Details

Date:
December 2
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org
