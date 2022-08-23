A Sound Healing Journey – Grounding in the Present Moment

“Please join me on a sound healing journey, currently scheduled once a month at Third Street Center.

We are exploring the concept of present moment awareness and establishing a foundation for living the experience.

Experience an hour of vibration and sound with bells, chimes, digeridoo, flute and gong that steep you in the present moment.

Many teachers have come forth recently accentuating the importance of present moment awareness conceptually in our modern times. But what does it really mean and how can one achieve this state?

Sound journeying can help to do this by removing negative Sanskara’s or energy blockages in the body so that one can begin to integrate charged emotions from past imprinting, via unconditional felt perception, aided by the sound frequencies created by the instruments used during the sound journey.

Looking forward to connecting deeply!

With peace, love and joy!” – Zachary

Tickets via PayPal at https://bit.ly/3viL5q1 0r reserve by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org and pay at the door.