Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

A Sound Healing Journey – Grounding in the Present Moment

July 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$35

Join Zachary Cashin, DC for am immersion in sound and vibration – bells, chimes, hand drum, flute, didgeredoo, gong, crystal bowls, hund drums and more. Experience the clearing powers of music.
” Music has touched the human soul across all boundaries of time, space, and genre….Perhaps, in its vibratory nature, music opens us to a greater appreciation of our essential connectedness to the cosmos, our oneness with all that is.” – Balfour M. Mount, physician, surgeon, palliative care expert.
Tickets on line at www.tcfhf.org/events or at the door – $35.00 Reserve space by sending e-mail to info@tcfhf.org

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 22
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
$35
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://bit.ly/3yNORcd

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
▲Top ▲Top