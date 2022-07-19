A Sound Healing Journey – Grounding in the Present Moment

Join Zachary Cashin, DC for am immersion in sound and vibration – bells, chimes, hand drum, flute, didgeredoo, gong, crystal bowls, hund drums and more. Experience the clearing powers of music.

” Music has touched the human soul across all boundaries of time, space, and genre….Perhaps, in its vibratory nature, music opens us to a greater appreciation of our essential connectedness to the cosmos, our oneness with all that is.” – Balfour M. Mount, physician, surgeon, palliative care expert.

Tickets on line at www.tcfhf.org/events or at the door – $35.00 Reserve space by sending e-mail to info@tcfhf.org