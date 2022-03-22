A Song for Everything

A Cabaret featuring Marnie White

Accompanied by David Dyer (Piano)

March 21 at 7:00 pm (Traditional Cabaret Seating)

March 22 at 7:00 pm (Traditional Cabaret Seating)

Please join Marnie White for an evening of songs and stories inspired by her life, her family, and her journey to become the woman she is today. With a wide variety of music from classical to Broadway to Pink!, expect moments of laughter, introspection, and joy. This family-friendly event showcases David Dyer on the piano, with arrangements by former Crystal Palace pianist Michael MacAssey.