A RIVER OUT OF TIME

FILM + Q&A WITH DR. TOM MINCKLEY

March 21 @ 7:00 pm

SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM

$10 MEMBER | $15 ADVANCE | $20 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW | ALL AGES

Presented in Partnership with Roaring Fork Conservancy

A RIVER OUT OF TIME, Movie Screening and Q&A with Expedition Leader, Dr. Tom Minckley

In 1869, a small group of surveyors lead by John Wesley Powell set out to map the unknown extent of the Colorado River Basin. 150 years later, a group of artists, writers, photographers, and scientists, led by Dr. Tom Minkley from the University of Wyoming followed in Powell’s footsteps to reevaluate Powell’s legacy, absorb the unquantifiable power of place and articulate what the future may hold for water in the American West. This is their story, and where we all find ourselves 150+ years after that unprecedented exploration.

Since 1996, Roaring Fork Conservancy has inspired people to explore, value, and protect the Roaring Fork Watershed. We bring people together to protect our rivers and work to keep water in our rivers, monitor water quality, and preserve riparian habitat.

As one of the largest watershed organizations in Colorado, Roaring Fork Conservancy serves residents and visitors throughout the Roaring Fork Valley through school and community-based Watershed Education programs and Watershed Science and Policy projects including regional watershed planning, water resource policy initiatives, stream management and restoration.