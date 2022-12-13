A Lower Basin Perspective on the State of the Colorado River

We are pleased to present this program of the Brooksher Watershed Institute and in partnership with the Roaring Fork Conservancy.

A talk by Kathryn Sorensen, Ph.D., Director of Research & Professor of Practice, Kyle Center for Water Policy at Morrison Institute at Arizona State University. The Colorado River water imported into the desert cities of Phoenix and Tucson via the Central Arizona Project canal is low-priority water that is cut first in times of shortage. Next year, Arizona will lose around 40% of this water. As former Director of Phoenix Water, Dr. Sorensen will discuss how shortage on the Colorado River impacts cities, tribes, and agriculture in Central Arizona, how the largest cities in Arizona manage their water resources, and how Arizona will continue to write its water future.

Registration for this program opens December 5.