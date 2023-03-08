“A Dream of Flying”

The Colorado Premiere of the new documentary by Carbondale film maker Jem Moore. Did you ever dream of flying? I did, and then found the place that made those dreams come true. Feel the thrill as you run off the mountain with your wing above you, and soar with the birds. Meet the extended family of pilots who call this place ‘home’, and the man who has built an institution famous around the world. Immerse yourself in he story of Lookout Mountain Flight Park… “I am an intoxicated craziness, and I am flying on the winds”