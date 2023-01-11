A Deep Dive into the Guidebook to The Conscious Loving Universe

Join Rita Marsh for the first of 6 mini-seminars exploring the Guidebook to The Conscious Loving Universe based on the life-changing book “The Trust Frequency: Ten Assumptions for a New Paradigm” by authors, futurists, photographers, historians Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Cameron Bailey.

Connie and Andrew presented an Intro session to this series on December 29, 2022 inviting people into the 6 week mini-seminars that will delve deeper into the 10 Assumptions for a new paradigm of The Conscious Loving Universe.

Click HERE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnRSP29xL6g to watch the recording of this presentation so you can get up to speed with the foundation of the 6 week exploration that Rita has planned.

E-mail info@tcfhf.org to pre-register and receive instructions on how to prepare for the initial session on January 14th.

Full details here – https://bit.ly/CLUDeepDiveSeriesInfoTCfHF