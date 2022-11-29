Your community connector

A Cognitive Psychology Lens of Diversity and Inclusion

December 27 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join your Garfield County Libraries and Sajari Q from Roaring Fork Show Up for a six-part virtual series that will explore how psychology can provide an awareness that allows us the tools to act in impactful ways towards the inequities of our communities. We will discuss attention, memory, learning, consciousness, perception, language, and thinking in this series as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Details

Date:
December 27
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Website:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GKMY1ZW5Rs-ZpA1VrGBL6g

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Virtual Zoom Event
