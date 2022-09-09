The Serious Type and 13 Moons Ranch presents “A Call to Rewild,” an event introducing the Oniya Bison Rewilding Project, on Saturday, September 17th from 5PM to 10PM at 13 Moons Ranch in Carbondale, Colorado. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-call-to-rewild-tickets-394475556007).

“A Call to Rewild,” hosted by 13 Moons Ranch in Carbondale, CO includes a farm-to-table three course meal, cacao ceremony, drum and dance performance by the Porcupine Singers from South Dakota, music by Grammy nominated Diondria Elaine Thornton (Dria) accompanied by Jimmy Byrne, aerial performance by Ariana Gradow (Art of Air), the unveiling of the Bison Airstream Mural by artist Elizabeth Argüello, water blessings led by Pam Rosenthal (Bonte Lane), a film screening to introduce the Oniya Bison Rewilding Project, music by local band Sweet Root, dance, singing bowls, community connection, and more. This is a family-friendly event with a “Children’s Corner” from 5 to 8PM made possible by the Marble Charter School.

A complimentary shuttle from the Roaring Fork High School (2270 Colorado 133, Carbondale, CO 81623) is available at 4:55 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. to 13 Moons Ranch, and 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. departing from the event; limited parking is available at 13 Moons with a requested $20 donation. In honor of youth and with respect for the integrity of the intention and land, alcohol will not be served at this event.