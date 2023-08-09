9/11 Anniversary Digital Learning Experience

Join us at the library with students and teachers from around the world to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. View a film highlighting first-person accounts of the attacks and their aftermath and connect with Museum staff in real-time through an interactive live chat.

Acompáñanos, junto con estudiantes y profesores de todo el mundo, a conmemorar el aniversario número 22 del 11 de septiembre. Se presentará una cinta con testimonios de personas que vivieron en persona tanto los ataques como las consecuencias derivadas de ellos, y conectaremos con el personal de un museo en tiempo real a través de una charla interactiva en vivo.