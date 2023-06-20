80s Kick Off Party- Music On The Mountain Series

Join us for our 2023 music on the mountain series at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Each date of the series will feature a different local band and sponsor a different local non-profit. Tickets up the gondola after 4PM are discounted to $5, and all proceeds that day go directly to the non-profit organization listed! Discounted tickets must be purchased directly from the ticket office.

We will host an 80s themed kick off party on June 24th that will include live music from That Eighties Band and will support the non-profit Round Up River Ranch. We will also have an 80’s themed trivia contest, 80’s themed costume contest, and specialty food and beverage items! Dust off your leg warmers and tease your hair as you dress to impress in your 80’s attire and join us for all of the fun on the mountaintop!