6th Annual “Where My Peeps At?” Scavenger Hunt

Teams of 2-6 people unscramble word clues leading to 13 different locations. Scavenge around the areas reveled to locate pieces of your team’s banner. Once you find thirteen different banner pieces, race back to the Rec and string your banner together spelling out the correct phrase, once the official has verified your banner, race across the finish line to stop your time.

Clues are written for High School Level and above. Kids 8 and up can help scavenge for banner pieces and count as part of the team.