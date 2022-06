Artists Jill Knutson, Cedar Keshet & Patti Kaech share their joy and love of location through their creativity in 3 different media. Their works will be on display at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paoina from July 29- August 19, 2022.

Opening reception: Final Friday July 29th – 5 to 7 pm

Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 228 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO.