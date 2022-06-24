Your community connector

5Point Summer Film Series

July 7 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

$18

5Point Adventure Film Festival and TACAW present an exclusive screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, FIRE OF LOVE. Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things – each other and volcanoes. For two decades the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive. FIRE OF LOVE tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown all for the sake of love.

Details

Date:
July 7
Time:
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$18
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/fire-of-love-5point-summer-film-series/

Organizer

5Point Film
Phone:
7864931173
Email:
luis@5pointfilm.org
Website:
www.5pointfilm.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
