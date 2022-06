Adventure Trivia Awaits…

Get a team together for our first 5Point Adventure Film Trivia Night @ Batch Provisions in Carbondale on Wednesday, June 29th. Bring your knowledge on all things adventure and 5Point Film!

Prizes from Stio, YETI, TINCUP, and NRS for the top 3 teams.

$100 per team/6 people per team max (all proceeds to benefit the 5Point Film Fund)

Register at info@5pointfilm.org. Space is limited.