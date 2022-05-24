Your community connector

5POINT ENCORE SHOW

June 2 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

$40 – $55

Genre: Film Fest

5Point Adventure Film Festival is back for a special encore show at TACAW!

If you missed their Flagship Festival, this is a great way to catch the best of the films they selected and experience all the action and inspiration with a live audience. We’ll have amazing prize giveaways from their partners, (Stio, NRS) and a surprise guest during this stoke-filled event.

Your ticket also includes a social hour featuring delicious food from TABL Cafe, beverage samples from 5Point partners, Tin cup, Odell Brewing, and Luna Bay Booch.

Sponsored by: Bristlecone

Details

Date:
June 2
Time:
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$40 – $55
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/5point-encore-show-at-tacaw/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
