5POINT ENCORE SHOW
June 2 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm$40 – $55
5POINT ENCORE SHOW
JUNE 2 @ 7:30 PM
Genre: Film Fest
5Point Adventure Film Festival is back for a special encore show at TACAW!
If you missed their Flagship Festival, this is a great way to catch the best of the films they selected and experience all the action and inspiration with a live audience. We’ll have amazing prize giveaways from their partners, (Stio, NRS) and a surprise guest during this stoke-filled event.
Your ticket also includes a social hour featuring delicious food from TABL Cafe, beverage samples from 5Point partners, Tin cup, Odell Brewing, and Luna Bay Booch.
Sponsored by: Bristlecone