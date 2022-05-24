5POINT ENCORE SHOW

JUNE 2 @ 7:30 PM

Genre: Film Fest

5Point Adventure Film Festival is back for a special encore show at TACAW!

If you missed their Flagship Festival, this is a great way to catch the best of the films they selected and experience all the action and inspiration with a live audience. We’ll have amazing prize giveaways from their partners, (Stio, NRS) and a surprise guest during this stoke-filled event.

Your ticket also includes a social hour featuring delicious food from TABL Cafe, beverage samples from 5Point partners, Tin cup, Odell Brewing, and Luna Bay Booch.

Sponsored by: Bristlecone