3rd Annual Community River Gear Swap at the Glenwood Adventure Center

This is your chance to buy and sell kayaks, rafts, SUPs, duckies, and any other river associated gear while supporting the Roaring Fork Kayak Club. Gear can be dropped off between 8 and 9AM, and the sale will run until noon. Come hang out, buy some gear, eat some doughnuts, support the club, and then get on the water with us after the sale! A donation of $20 will be requested from the sellers of large items. 100% of the proceeds go to the club.