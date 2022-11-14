Your community connector

2nd Annual Squash Auction & Variety Showcase

November 17 @ 6:00 pm

$30

Join us for our second celebration of the work of Seed Peace as we cook up some delicious food and talk about our seed selection, future programs and vision for a stronger food economy moving in the Roaring Fork Valley!

$30 entry gets you local food, drink, and homegrown entertainment while supporting the local agriculture movement! Get your tickets at seedpeace.org by clicking on the “11/17 Event” tab at the top!

For those who grabbed seeds from us earlier in the season and grew Desert Spirit squash, bring your most unique squash for a chance to win great prizes!

Details

Date:
November 17
Time:
6:00 pm
Cost:
$30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://seedpeace.org/squash-variety-showcase-squash-auction/

Organizers

Seed Peace
Wild Mountain Seeds

Venue

Craft Coffee House
689 Main St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
