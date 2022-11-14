2nd Annual Squash Auction & Variety Showcase

Join us for our second celebration of the work of Seed Peace as we cook up some delicious food and talk about our seed selection, future programs and vision for a stronger food economy moving in the Roaring Fork Valley!

$30 entry gets you local food, drink, and homegrown entertainment while supporting the local agriculture movement! Get your tickets at seedpeace.org by clicking on the “11/17 Event” tab at the top!

For those who grabbed seeds from us earlier in the season and grew Desert Spirit squash, bring your most unique squash for a chance to win great prizes!