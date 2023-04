Celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6 by attending our 2nd annual Comics Festival from 11 am to 6 pm at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library! Come take part in different activities celebrating fandoms of all kinds. Games, crafts, artist presentations, cosplay, and more. Participants can also pick up free comics!

For a full schedule visit the Comics Festival page: www.gcpld.org/comics-festival