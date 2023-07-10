Your community connector

28 Day Daily Mindfulness Practice Circle

September 10 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

By Donation

A Rich Mindfulness Experience
Bring an infusion of inspiration and support to integrating mindfulness into your life. Ideal for both beginners and those experienced with mindfulness.
Opening Live Event, September 10th, 6 pm MST US
Our 28 Days of Practice are September 11 – October 8th US
Learn details and join at https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/28-day-daily-practice…/
By Donation!
(Free for members of the Mindful Life Community™ and the Mindfulness in Recovery® Community)
The opening event will be recorded for those unable to attend.

September 10
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
By Donation
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/28-day-daily-practice-circle/

Mindful Life Program
9706330163
welcome@mindfullifeprogram.org
www.mindfullifeprogram.org
