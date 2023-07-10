28 Day Daily Mindfulness Practice Circle
September 10 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pmBy Donation
A Rich Mindfulness Experience
Bring an infusion of inspiration and support to integrating mindfulness into your life. Ideal for both beginners and those experienced with mindfulness.
Opening Live Event, September 10th, 6 pm MST US
Our 28 Days of Practice are September 11 – October 8th US
Learn details and join at https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/28-day-daily-practice…/
By Donation!
(Free for members of the Mindful Life Community™ and the Mindfulness in Recovery® Community)
The opening event will be recorded for those unable to attend.