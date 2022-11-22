123rd Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count

ACES invites you to help count birds on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in the Aspen area for the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC), the longest-running citizen science survey in the world.

This is an opportunity to meet some of the great birders in our area, see our local bird community, and participate in this important census that has helped assess the health of bird populations and guided conservation action since 1900. Across the Western Hemisphere, over 50,000 people will be counting birds during local count events, many of them making the adventure of winter birding a seasonal tradition.