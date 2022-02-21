Dear colleagues and friends,

We cordially invite you to the 10th UCG Edition on Diabetes and Endocrinology Conference set up during July 27-28, 2022 in Dubai, UAE. The theme of the conference is “Deliberate the important research & ongoing practices to reduce Diabetes”. Diabetes conferences includes Keynote lectures and workshops. Meet the experts from all over the world to discuss various sessions on connecting, interacting and transforming the innovations in Diabetes and Endocrinology and to promote international collaboration in clinical and research practice. Delegates, poster sessions are from all around the world to present this exciting program.

We look forward to welcoming you on July 27-28, 2022.

Call for Paper:

Call for Abstracts is now open for the 10th UCG Edition on Diabetes & Endocrinology Conferences at Dubai, UAE during July 27-28, 2022 with the motto “Deliberate the important research and ongoing practices to reduce Diabetes”.

The presenting speaker/author must register and pay the registration fee (please note that registration is required in order to be included in the final program, to have the abstract published in the online “Book/proceedings” of Diabetes and Endocrinology 2022, and to be invited to submit an abstract for publication in the official Proceedings.

Conference Key Sessions:

Diabetes | Nutrition | New Approaches to Manage Diabetes | Endocrinology | Neuro-Endocrinology | Gestational Diabetes | Case Studies on Diabetes | Living with Diabetes | Diabetes Distress | Diabetes and Lifestyles | Endocrine and Diabetes Biomarkers | Clinical Trials | Diabetes Treatment and Prevention | Genetic Diabetes | Neurogenic Diabetes | Common Endocrinology Disorders and Treatments | Osteoporosis, and Osteopenia | Cellular and Molecular Endocrinology | Coronavirus and Diabetes | Cardiovascular Endocrinology | Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism | Diabetes Technology

Conference Benefits:

Get continuing medical education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD)

Participate in professional networking

Collect material for personal knowledge

Meet with specific company representatives

Enjoy sessions & entertainment

Participation Certificate

Present your ideas and work to others

Opportunity to hear from and interact with leaders in your field

Adds Value to your CV

Conferences engage thousands of keynote speakers, speakers, delegates, practitioners, and students.

Important Information:

Conference Name: 10th UCG Edition on Diabetes & Endocrinology Conferences

Short Name: DiabetesUCG

Dates: July 27-28, 2022

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Email: diabetes@universeconferences.net

Visit: https://diabetes.universeconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://diabetes.universeconferences.com/submit-abstract/

Register here: https://diabetes.universeconferences.com/registration/

Call Us/WhatsApp Us: +12076890407/+442033222718

Target Audience: CTOs, VPs, Directors, Senior Managers, Scientists, Doctors, Chief officers, Diabetologists, Endocrinologists, Diabetes advocates, Educators, Dietitian, Nutritionists, Professors, Diabetes and nutrition Experts, Diabetic Patients.

