10,000 Villages Fair Trade Market

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs will be hosting a 10,000 Villages Fair Trade International Craft Fair. Good Shepherd is located on Grand Ave, next to Sayer Park. The doors will be open Thurs Nov 2 from noon to 6pm, Friday Nov 3 from 10am to 6pm, Sat Nov 4 from 10am to 5 pm, Sun Nov 5 from noon to 4pm. All proceeds from the sale go to the artisans of the handmade goods, to provide a stable income and allow disadvantaged people from 35 countries to take control of their own lives. Since their founding in 1946, 10,000 Villages has provided 140 million dollars in sustainable income to workers who would otherwise be unemployed. Come by and support the artisans and find some gifts that are unique and handmade using local and recycled materials.