A call for solidarity

Email

Translated by Vanessa Porras

Recently, in this space we have known the inspiring stories of members of the community. This time, the story is not about one person but about a group of approximately 80 to 100 immigrants coming from Venezuela.

This group arrived quietly to the Roaring Fork Valley, more specifically to Carbondale, apparently before July of this year, but their story did not begin there.

For the past several decades, tens of thousands of people from Central and South America have migrated to the United States for a variety of reasons ranging from a bad economy, violence, insecurity, lack of job and educational opportunities in our home countries, resulting in a growing humanitarian crisis.

One country that has been particularly affected is Venezuela, which is why every day more and more Venezuelans are fleeing their country in search of better living conditions.

Although each migrant has his or her unique story and the particular decision to migrate is personal, Venezuelans, influenced by a combination of factors the nation is currently facing, have been migrating in large groups. One such group came to live in this small valley. They have faced many adversities to get here, their desire is to settle in this place, all in the hope of a better future. Until a few days ago, these new neighbors went unnoticed as they tried to survive.

This is a phenomenon that has not been seen here before, and the local authorities were definitely not prepared to receive and house all of these people. Fortunately, the organization Voces Unidas de las Montañas took the initiative to gather the group, and to appoint representatives among them in order to learn what their needs are so that, with the help of different local organizations and the whole community, we can help our new neighbors.

In the short term, the basic needs are having access to shelter, bathrooms, showers and laundry. They also need water, food (ready to eat since they do not have access to a stove), adequate clothing for the cold, hygiene products, work and many are in need of medical attention.

I would like to take this time to invite the community to be hospitable to our new neighbors, some of whom have expressed having experienced discrimination and negative treatment.

Unhoused people are already stigmatized, but when they are Latinos they are doubly affected, making their condition even more difficult. This is an excellent opportunity to leave racial discrimination behind, to put aside cultural differences, to be empathetic and show compassion.

It may be out of reach for many of us to be able to help with housing or jobs, but there are very practical things we can all do, especially those of us who live in Carbondale and come across them somewhere public.

Here are some ideas of things we can all certainly do. If it’s not in your power to cook for a large group, perhaps you can pick up the tab for one of them at the gas station or convenience store. Buying someone a sandwich or a drink is a small act that can make a big impact on someone else’s life.

There are such small, practical things we can all do, like looking people in the eye, giving them a smile, or a greeting, that costs us nothing and can be very pleasing to the recipient.

Engaging in conversation is another way to make a difference. Listening to their stories or offering a word of encouragement. We can also give them information about what life is like in the Valley, how public transportation works, or how and where to access medical services or any information from local organizations or social services we have available. By doing this we can help them adapt more quickly to this place and lessen the difficulties they face.

In addition, of course, you can help by making donations and volunteering with the organizations that are supporting them.

Each person and situation is unique, let us remember that it is important that we continue to be a community that stands in solidarity with those in need, that shows empathy and respect, that is sensitive to the situation that unhoused people face.

“The measure of a society is how it treats its weakest members.” Mahatma Gandhi

If you are interested in helping you can go to the Voces Unidas website, www.vocesunidas.org