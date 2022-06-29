Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 30, 2022

Email

Slip slidin’

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 in both directions through the Glenwood Canyon on Monday, June 27 in response to a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service at 6:20 p.m. The interstate reopened around 8:30 p.m. Motorists planning to travel through the canyon are advised to pay close attention to weather forecasts and have a back-up plan in the event of safety closures.

For whom the Bells toll

Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, the White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Aspen Skiing Company and the Aspen chamber are in the initial stages of developing a comprehensive plan “to sustainably provide for and manage recreation at the iconic Maroon Bells Scenic Area.” An introductory virtual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in attending, RSVP by emailing Hoamy.Tran@dot.gov; questions can be directed to Benjamin.Rasmussen@dot.gov

Interagency training

Regional agencies conducted an active shooter drill on the morning of Wednesday, June 29. “While we hope such an incident will never occur, it is something for which we are actively preparing and training,” stated Josh Anderson, Valley View emergency manager. Participants included the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, CareFlight of the Rockies, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Springs Police Department and Grand River Health, among others. The exercise took place at Grand Valley High School, with an additional active shooter scenario staged at Valley View Hospital, to test reaction time, equipment operation, interagency coordination and support.

High Country Volunteers

High Country Volunteers has launched a new website to match residents of Garfield and Pitkin counties with volunteer opportunities. Their new website, www.highcountryvolunteers.org, will list hundreds of volunteer needs posted by local nonprofits. “The goal is to fuel the spirit of volunteerism across the region,” states a press release.

Cease fire

On June 20, the GarCo commissioners unanimously agreed to extend the fireworks ban in unincorporated Garfield County. The commissioners were advised that severe drought conditions and low snowpack have resulted in a high degree of fire danger. While the board already issued a fireworks ban in April, this time they closed a loophole which typically allows for the sale, purchase and use of fireworks from May 31 through July 5. In short, the ban is in place through April 2023 with no exceptions.

Resource management

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on the preparation of a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the Grand Junction Field Office and Colorado River Valley Field Office resource management plans. The supplemental document “is being completed in response to a court decision on the Colorado River Valley plan and will consider an expanded range of alternatives for oil and gas management throughout the land managed by the two field offices,” states a press release. Additionally, “The BLM will also reanalyze climate impacts to include post-production greenhouse gas emissions.” The public has until July 23 to submit comments at go.usa.gov/xtrgf — where you will find information about virtual public meetings on July 12 and 13.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Erin Rigney and John Stickney (June 30); Cory Feldman, John Matchael, Jax Moss and Kyle Obuhanick (July 1); Staci Dickerson, Jeanie Chestnutt, Giana Grossman-Loiola, Dean Harding, Bruce Kirk and Laurie Loeb (July 2); Katie Jones, Maggie Jones, Tony Mendez, Dani Ott, Cindy Sadlowski, Sissy Sutro and Luke Turner (July 3); Trevor Allen, Rachel Cooper, Brad Geddes and Dominic Molinari (July 4); Herb Feinzig, Mavis Fitzgerald, Adele Moss, Fiona Obuhanick, Conor Ward and Chris Wurtsmith (July 5); Teri Bruna, David Clark and Nannette Weinhold (July 6).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

The Carbondale Clay Center will welcome artists Diego Valles and Carla Martinez to showcase their Mata Ortiz pottery tradition from Chihuahua, Mexico. “Love, Clay & Resilience” will be on display from July 16 to Aug. 13 with a weekend workshop on July 16-17 (registration at www.carbondaleclay.org). Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

MAROON BELLS

Join a virtual meeting about the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Management Plan from 5 to 6:30 p.m. by emailing Hoamy.Tran@dot.gov

JAZZ STRAIGHT AHEAD

Basalt Library presents the Wayne Wilkinson Trio for a blend of straight ahead and traditional jazz at 5:30 p.m. The show is free, but registration is required. More at www.basaltlibrary.org

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FANTASTIC FUNGI

The Center for Human Flourishing, together with Akaljeet, a conscious death coach, show the documentary “Fantastic Fungi” at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. No RSVP needed, donations appreciated.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Elvis” each evening through July 7 at 7:30 p.m. except the Sunday show (captioned) is at 5 p.m. and the theater is closed Monday-Tuesday.

YOUTH THEATER

SoL Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Thunder River Theatre Company building each evening through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The production is rated PG for adult humor, language and some violence.

LATIN JAZZ

Josefina Mendez is joined by Walter Gorra, Gonzalo Teppa and Alejandro Castaño for a performance at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FIRST FRIDAY, JULY 1

ART OPENING

The Art Base presents “Go Forth” by Teal Wilson and Wally Graham with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will continue through July 29.

SOPRIS MUSIC FEST

Local musicians perform at Carbondale’s Fourth Street Plaza from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

GARDEN CONCERT

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears perform at True Nature in the Peace Garden at 6 p.m. The concert will also be live broadcast on KDNK. More at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MUSIC AT HEATHER’S

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CRAFT COFFEEHOUSE

The Red Hill Rollers kick off open mic night at Craft in Carbondale at 7p.m. with a special Peruvean dish served beginning at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

LIVE MUSIC

Feeding Giants plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

BIRDS OF PLAY

Birds of Play performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

HUSBANDS

The Arts Campus at Willits presents an evening of landlocked beach pop with the band Husbands at 8 p.m. The concert is free with registration at www.tacaw.org

STARGAZING

The Aspen Science Center invites astronomers of all ages to use a variety of telescopes and other technology to stargaze at the top of Independence Pass from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/ASCstars

MONDAY, JULY 4

FOURTH OF JULY

Carbondale’s old-fashioned kids parade begins down Main Street at 10:30 a.m. followed by music and ice cream in the park and festivities at the pool. Aspen’s parade cruises downtown at 11 a.m. Redstone’s annual Fourth of July celebration — the only parade you get to see twice — is scheduled for noon. Glenwood Springs will celebrate at Two Rivers Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. with music at 6 p.m.

CALLE ARTISTICA

The city of Aspen co-hosts a free street party in partnership with the Aspen Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

TAKE AND CREATE

Pick up a “Gratitude and Junk Art Journal” kit at Basalt Library anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. More info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

RAPTOR FAIR

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts their Ninth Annual Raptor Fair, free at Hallam Lake, from 3 to 5 p.m. Info and registration at www.aspennature.org

MONEY ENERGY

Author Sarah McCrum delivers an online presentation about changing the paradigm of people’s relationship to money. Registration and more info at www.bit.ly/Moneyenergy

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

BOOK CLUB

Basalt Library hosts an informal book club, where not one particular book, but several will be discussed among fellow bookworms from noon to 2 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

SPEAKER SERIES

The Aspen Institute hosts Representative Joe Neguse in conversation with Washington Post correspondent Jacqueline Alemany at Paepcke Auditorium at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/community

NIA DANCE

Steve Alldredge leads a Nia Dancing workshop starting at 5:30 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

THE DELTAZ

The Deltaz perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

ART FILM

Aspen Film screens “Crimes of the Future” by director David Cronenberg at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/AspenFutureCrimes

REGENERATION TALK

The Center for Human Flourishing and Gwen Garcelon present “Regeneration: Grief and Restoring Wholeness for the Work Ahead” at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Part two of the event will occur at 7th Elder on Canyon Creek on the afternoon of July 10. Tickets at www.bit.ly/Garcelon

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, JULY 7

STEM BBQ

The Aspen Science Center invites families to enjoy tasty food, fun activities and a presentation by a physicist at the Aspen Center for Physics in Aspen at 5 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/ASCBBQ

FIRE OF LOVE

5Point initiates a summer film series with “Fire of Love”, the story of a French couple exploring volcanoes, at The Arts Campus at Willits at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, JULY 8

SUPREME COURT

The Aspen Institute hosts Professor Neal Katyal and author Ruth Marcus discussing the Supreme Court at the Greenwald Pavilion at 4 p.m. For tickets, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/community

GHOSTS OF THE TABOR

The historic Tabor Opera House in Leadville presents an immersive performance with LuneAseas tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m.

NICK WATERHOUSE

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Nick Waterhouse performing with an eight-piece band at 8 p.m. The concert is free with registration at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, JULY 9

STEWARDSHIP WEEKEND

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and Wilderness Workshop spend the weekend improving wildlife habitat on the Roan Plateau. Meals and beverages will be covered and camping gear can be arranged. To RSVP, visit www.bit.ly/RoanStewards

SUNDAY, JULY 10

PUBLISHER 101

Learn to make business cards, newsletters and more using Microsoft Publisher at Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration and more info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

SUNDAY CONCERT

The Cruz Contreras Band performs in Sopris Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

RISE UP GALA

Bridging Bionics Foundation hosts a fundraiser at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen at 6 p.m. with a performance by celebrity dancers Aron Anderson and Jasmine Takàcs. Tickets at www.bit.ly/BBriseup

TUESDAY, JULY 12

MAKE BELIEVE BAND

Will Parker and the Make Believe Band perform original songs at Basalt Library at 10 a.m. More info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

LIVE MUSIC

Valle Musico plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Giulia Millanta performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Regional Library hosts a free legal clinic for parties without an attorney from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311.

CARTOON TALK

The Aspen Institute hosts Emma Aleen, The New Yorker’s cartoon editor, and art critic Ben Davis on the changing nature of cartoons in America at Paepcke Auditorium at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/community

FULL MOON DANCE

Alya Howe guides ecstatic dance at 13 Moons, south of Carbondale along Highway 133, from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, for details contact AlyaHowe@me.com

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKETS

Downtown farmers markets are in full swing. Glenwood Springs’s market is on Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Carbondale’s is on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aspen’s is on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Basalt’s is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BIKE PROJECT

The Carbondale Bike Project Shop helps people repair their bicycles on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. at the Third Street Center.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at Sopris Park on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

WILD WEST RODEO

Carbondale’s summer rodeo series continues at the Gus Darien Arena every Thursday through August 18. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with slack at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7:30 p.m.