Scuttlebutt & Calendar – June 23, 2022

River reckoning

On June 14, nearly 100 years after the Colorado River Compact was signed by President Herbert Hoover, the commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation stated at a U.S. Senate Committee hearing that water use in the Colorado River system must be cut by “two to four million acre feet” by next year. She continued, “the challenges we are seeing today are unlike anything we have seen in our history,” concluding that the Bureau of Reclamation “has the authority to act unilaterally to protect the system.” States were given until Aug. 16 to figure out a path to conservation before the feds step in.

Eighth Street progress

Work continues on Eighth Street in Carbondale. Contrary to social media rumors, parking will be allowed on both sides of the street once the work is complete. Due to rising costs for materials and labor, the project was divided into two phases. Phase one focuses on the west side of the street from Rio Grande Trail to Village Road, and between the trail and Merrill Avenue on the east side of the street. Phase two will complete work on the east side.

Old City Market prospects

As reported by The Aspen Times, Pitkin County is teaming up with LIFT-UP and other food providers to conduct feasibility studies for a regional food hub and distribution center. Among the locations being considered: the old Emma store on Highway 82 and the former City Market in Carbondale. “LIFT-UP executive director Ivan Jackson said the nonprofit organization is working with the owner of the 45,000-square-foot supermarket space on a possible sale,” reported the Times.

CLEER update

Last fall, Clear Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) and the town of Carbondale held a public forum to gather input on incorporating climate protection into the comprehensive plan update. They’re organizing a follow-up session next Thursday, June 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center. They will focus on identifying specific action steps the town should take to significantly scale up its climate efforts, and interested residents are invited to participate. To find out more, call CLEER at 970-704-9200.

Double Up Food Bucks

Persons with an EBT card (the modern equivalent of food stamps) can have their money matched, dollar for dollar, when shopping for fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets (up to $20 per visit). Find the schedule of nearby farmers markets on our calendar, below. Learn more about the state’s Double Up Food Bucks program at www.doubleupcolorado.org

Music comp

The Inspire Aspen Foundation is hosting a competition open to all musicians older than 16. A one-minute video of your performance must be submitted by June 26 for the chance to perform live at the Wheeler Opera House on July 5. Additionally, the top prize is a two-day recording session with Mad Dog Ranch+Studios. To submit an entry, follow @inspireaspenfoundation on Instagram, upload your video and use the tags #icaninspireaspen, #aspenrocks and @inspireaspenfoundation or email the video to inspireaspen@gmail.com

Dribble Drive Hoops

Dribble Drive Hoops, a basketball event company that conducts basketball workshops across the country, will offer a training clinic for boys and girls in third through 12th grade on July 11-14 at Roaring Fork High School. The cost is $200 per student for four three-hour sessions. For details, call Coach Washington at 918-986-2255 or 405-492-5957.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Keith Edquist, Marc Loggins, Daniel Pulver, Donna Riley, Felix Tornare and Lauren Whittaker (June 23); Brian Keleher (June 24); Mark Burrows, Olivia Pevec and Michael Quint (June 25); Jaspen Mackin, Emilee Phelan, Zack Ritchie, Lucy Sontag and Jake Zamansky (June 26); Roberto de Leon, Erica Pincomb and Colton Mesner (June 27); Michael Black, Adele Craft, Erin Galbreath, Jeff Isaacson, Claire de L’Arbre and Beth Mulry (June 28); Zuleika Pevec, Patty Phelan and Drew Sorenson (June 29).

~ CALENDAR ~

Downtown farmers markets are in full swing. Glenwood Springs’s market is on Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Carbondale’s is on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aspen’s is on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Basalt’s is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

MUSTANG SHOWMAN

Rodeo entertainer Bobby Kerr will perform at Carbondale’s Wild West Rodeo at the Gus Darien Arena. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with slack at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7:30 p.m.

STATE OF THE CRYSTAL

Learn about the state of our watershed and how that fits into the greater Colorado River basin with the Colorado River Water Conservation District at the Third Street Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

FINDING BACH

Carbondale Arts presents the Garden Music Concert Series, curated by MinTze Wu, kicking off with “Finding Bach” at the Thompson House at 6 p.m.

CHAKRA COLOR SERIES

A monthly chakra series with Aura Soma kicks off at True Nature at 6 p.m. Registration and more info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

RESTORATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers guides restoration work at Maroon Creek Wetlands from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP at www.rfov.org

PRIDE CELEBRATION

The city of Glenwood Springs will host its first-ever Pride Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Plaza, with live music, family-friendly activities and drag performances at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

LP Herd performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Elvis” at 7:30 p.m.

THE CONTEMPORARY

Sean Kelly and the Samples play at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

GARDENS TOUR

The Glenwood Springs Garden Club invites you to journey through some of the most beautiful gardens in the town. The tour begins at the Glenwood Community Garden at 9 a.m. sharp. Tickets are available at the start of the tour or online at www.bit.ly/GWSGardenTour

FESTIVAL LAS AMÉRICAS

Club Rotario’s Festival Las Américas celebration is back in Sopris Park from noon to 8 p.m. The day will include family-friendly activities, live entertainment and a variety of food vendors.

DisABILITY EDUCATION

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents the DisABILITY Education Film Fest. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. More info is at www.gvrshow.com/special-events

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s summer concert series is back with My Blue Sky playing at Avalanche Outfitters, behind the coke ovens on 133, at 6 p.m.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s Music on the Mountain series kicks off with Dance of the Sacred Fire and Gasoline Lollipops performing from 6 to 9 p.m.

SILVER CELEBRATION

Thunder River Theatre Company holds its Silver Celebration with live performances, food trucks, a silent auction and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Elvis” at 7:30 p.m.

SALSA NIGHT

Move to the art of salsa dancing at The Arts Campus at Willits. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Registration and more info at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

UTE PRESENTATION

The Redstone Historical Society hosts C.J. Brafford, director of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, for a presentation and discussion under the tent behind the Redstone Inn, from 2 to 5 p.m. All are welcome. For more info, email historyredstone@gmail.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Elvis” at 5 p.m.

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a new moon ceremony at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, JUNE 27

STORIES FROM EVEREST

Jon Gibbons shares his story about climbing the tallest mountain in the world at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. All are welcome. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

PLANT-BASED POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a whole foods, plant-based potluck for fully vaccinated people at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

STEVE WEEKS MUSIC

Basalt Library presents Steve Weeks and his guitar, for a free family-friendly show at 10 a.m.

BEATBOX WORKSHOP

As part of their Summer Reading Challenge events, Garfield County Libraries host Mr. Kneel for a beatbox workshop for children at the Glenwood Springs Library at 11 a.m. and Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. More at www.gcpld.org/summer-reading

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

MAKE IT RAIN

The Colorado River District hosts a virtual webinar at noon called “How to Make it Rain When it’s Not Raining” to help water users navigate federal funding opportunities. To register, visit bit.ly/WWYL-WaterFunding

LGBTQIA+

Carbondale Library celebrates diversity and Pride with games and snacks for all at 2:30 p.m.

DIFFERENT VIEW

Artists Jill Knutson, Cedar Keshet and Patti Kaech share their joy in a group show at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia on display through Aug. 19 with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

FILM NIGHT

Aspen Film presents “The Art of Making It”, a documentary, at Anderson Ranch at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.andersonranch.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Elvis” at 7:30 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

JAZZ STRAIGHT AHEAD

Basalt Library presents the Wayne Wilkinson Trio for a blend of straight ahead and traditional jazz at 5:30 pm. The show is free, but registration is required. More at www.basaltlibrary.org

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FANTASTIC FUNGI

The Center for Human Flourishing, together with Akaljeet, a conscious death coach, show the documentary “Fantastic Fungi” at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. No RSVP needed, donations appreciated.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Elvis” at 7:30 p.m.

LATIN JAZZ

Josefina Mendez is joined by Walter Gorra, Gonzalo Teppa and Alejandro Castaño for a performance at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, JULY 1

GARDEN CONCERT

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears perform at True Nature in the Peace Garden at 6 p.m. The concert will also be live broadcast on KDNK. More at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SATURDAY, JULY 2

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s summer concert series continues with Moors & McCumber playing at Avalanche Outfitters at 6 p.m.

BIRDS OF PLAY

After a previous postponement, Bird of Play will in fact play at Steve’s Guitar’s at 8 p.m.

HUSBANDS

The Arts Campus at Willits presents an evening of landlocked beach pop with the band Husbands at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

MONDAY, JULY 4

PATRIOTIC PARADES

Redstone’s annual Fourth of July celebration — the only parade you get to see twice — is scheduled for noon. Carbondale’s recreation department invites folks to party at the pool. Glenwood Springs will celebrate at Two Rivers Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. with music at 6 p.m.

ONGOING

MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS

“Health is not just about pills and procedures.” La Clínica del Pueblo offers free medical consultations. For details, call Dr. Feinsinger at 970-379-5718.

BIKE PROJECT

The Carbondale Bike Project Shop helps people repair their bicycles on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. at the Third Street Center.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at Sopris Park on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SENIOR LUNCH

Every Wednesday at noon, Garfield County Senior Programs provides a nutritious meal for seniors at The Orchard. To reserve a place at the table, call 970-665-0041.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

WILD WEST RODEO

Carbondale’s summer rodeo series continues at the Gus Darien Arena every Thursday through August 18. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with slack at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7:30 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s new location, next to City Market, at 6:30 p.m.